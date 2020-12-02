Mid-South men step in for absentee fathers for local father-daughter dance

Most daughters look forward to their school’s annual Father/Daughter dance. But something was really special about one held in Hickory Hill over the weeke...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Most daughters look forward to their school’s annual Father/Daughter dance. But something was really special about one held in Hickory Hill over the weekend. Local24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

These young ladies just spent a night in Paris with their fathers…sort of!

“90% of our girls don’t have fathers (in their lives). We have had thirty (30) men to volunteer for our program to give these girls a night of a lifetime,” said It’s A Girl’s World Executive Director Angela Moore.

Angela Moore is the executive director of the nonprofit, It’s AGirl’s World.

“It’s a mentoring program for teen girls ages ten (10) toeighteen (18),” said Moore.

And Moore wanted the girls to have a male figure in their life, ifonly for one night.

“Even though their fathers have been absent, there are stillgood men out here that’s willing to be that step-in dad and let you know youcan still be loved in this community,” said Moore.

Moore and one of her board members say the dance and otheractivities the nonprofit do year round – like the ‘Eat Like a Lady EtiquetteLuncheon” – aims to equip young ladies with skills to unlock their fullpotential, make responsible decisions, and live with self-esteem, confidence,and character.