'10th Inning' sports bar hosting a Christmas concert to benefit children

Sports bar in Mississippi 10th Inning will be accepting toys for children ages 10-17 as well as cash donations for the Palmer Home on Nov. 26.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — A sports bar in Southaven Mississippi has been supporting different charities since they opened in 2019. Last year, "10th Inning" raised over $100,000 for North Mississippi families and charities.

The giving starts this year with "Miracle in Mississippi," benefitting the Palmer Home in North Mississippi. Palmer Home is an organization that aims to "provide restorative environments" as well as "support healthy development and nurture resilience" for kids across the nation.

"If we don't invest in our community and our kids who's going to?" Owner Les Hooper said. "They are our future. They are who we need to make sure they're taken care of."

The bar started taking toy as well as cash donations at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A brunch followed upon opening and music is scheduled for the evening at the bar.

"We will have a concert begin at 8 o'clock and it'll be Kevin and Bethany Paige," Hooper said.

Glen Freeman of Impact Mid-south is familiar with the duo and their backing band.

"Oh, they put on a wonderful show," Freeman said. "They do the traditional good '80s and '90s fun-music as well as a lot of Christmas music they'll blend in as well."

As far as admission goes, Hooper said a new unwrapped toy for those aged 10 to 17 works as well as a cash donation.