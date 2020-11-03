Officer who saved man from jumping off Golden Gate Bridge shares inspirational story

The officer and man share their story of triumph and hope

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death with nearly 50,000 in 2018 and 1.4 million attempts.

Methodist Hospital raised awareness during its mental health breakfast Tuesday. Local 24 News spoke with two men brought together on the Golden Gate Bridge. One wanting to end his life and the other sent there to save it. Fifteen years ago, Kevin Berthia drove from Oakland California to San Francisco wanting to end his life. Berthia ended up on the Golden Gate Bridge where he jumped, but things didn't end there.

His story of depression and suicide attempts he now tells groups around the country like this year's mental health breakfast hosted by Methodist Healthcare. We spoke with Berthia and Kevin Briggs the California Highway Patrol officer who saved his life.

"I come from a predominately African American and we didn't talk about depression. We didn't talk about mental health. I kind of kept everything on the inside," said Berthia.

Berthia battled depression as early as five years old after learning his birth mother put him up for adoption. His struggles with abandonment continue with the divorce of his adoptive parents. Briggs, on patrol that day, arrived on the bridge and yelled to Berthia as he jumped over the side.

"He caught himself and turned around and slammed himself into that cold steel and landed on that little bitty pipe, so I think that's miracle number one," said Briggs.

Briggs helped Berthia to safety. It was Berthia's 12th suicide attempt of 22. Financial problems made it worse. His baby girl was born prematurely costing $250,000 in medical bills. Eight years after Briggs helped save Berthia, the two met again and are now sharing their story in hopes of helping others.

"To see a man who was ready to jump, with all intentions was ready to go and end his life and to come back now and talk about this," said Briggs.

"Miracles do happen and I know for certain no matter how dark a place you're in you can pull yourself out," said Berthia.