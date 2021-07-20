Parents will read to their kids but this group of children read to shelter animals

Little Helpers' main purpose is to give to those in need regardless of where they might live, work, play or study.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids learned about the value of volunteering by helping out at the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.

Little Helpers of Memphis holds monthly service projects for kids and for July, they sat down at the shelter and read books to the animals.

“We want the children to know they are valued in our community. we hope they develop empathy and a heart for service in our community,” said Melissa Troxler, Event Coordinator of Little Helpers of Memphis.

Little Helpers was founded in Memphis in December 2010 and has since opened chapters across the nation. The program is designed to help young people understand the value of volunteering, recognize the blessings in their lives, broaden their community perspective and feel the sense of accomplishment received from lending a helping hand. Their ultimate goal is to raise confident children who see giving back to the community as a normal aspect of their lives.

