Restaurant workers rescue elderly woman from flooded car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two restaurant workers acted quickly Friday after they noticed an elderly woman’s vehicle was trapped on a highly flooded street in East Memphis on Poplar Avenue.

It’s not what two Pimentos restaurant workers expected, to see high flooding in front of the restaurant.

“The water actually rising in the car as well,” said server Shawon Jones. “I got her out of the seatbelt and I kind of adjusted her to fit in my arms and picked her up and pulled her out.”

Jones said the water was touching driver Beth Childress’ car windows outside and on the inside, the water was almost as high as the steering wheel.

Passing vehicles pushed the water turning the car further around.

“I’ve never seen water get that high on a street,” Jones said. “I’ve never had to go into water like that. It was very scary and traumatic. Mother nature is not a force to be reckoned with.”

Jones’ co-worker manager Mary Lowe also assisted in the rescue.

“I would want someone to do that if that was my mom or my grandmother and I’m glad that we got the opportunity to help her today,” said Lowe.

The two restaurant workers' actions won't be forgotten by witnesses or by the woman they helped.