Rhodes College teams up with FedEx to give graduates special deliveries

The graduation box idea originated with Kim Bennett, Director of College Events for Rhodes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — We're in the middle of graduation season and due to COVID-19, many traditional ceremonies have been postponed, changed to virtual recognitions or even canceled.

However, the staff at Rhodes College wanted to make sure their seniors didn't feel forgotten, so they teamed up with FedEx to deliver special boxes to each of its graduating seniors.

"It definitely was a special day, regardless and my family made me feel like it was special too so," said Sara Taylor, a Rhodes College graduate.

International studies graduate Sara Taylor's commencement day was a bit different this year. She watched it virtually with her family.

"I'm a first generation college graduate so it was going to be a huge day for me and my family...we've been looking forward to it. I've worked hard for four years," Taylor said.

Although Taylor, an international studies graduate, couldn't experience her special day on campus, the staff at Rhodes got creative. They sent Taylor and the other 483 graduating seniors a special graduation box.

"The champagne fluke we would usually get during senior week. A nice water color print of campus , we have a tradition where we walk across the seals so they sent us copies of the seal of us to walk across," she said.

As she opened her box during the virtual ceremony, she received words of encouragement from Rhodes staff.

"Boy do you have a story to tell your children, grandchildren and all members of the next generation. You are ready, you are prepared. Nothing , not even a pandemic can take away your achievement," said Christy Weir Krueger, President of Rhodes International Alumni Association.

"It was very sweet, I did not expect it at all. I think it was a really nice touch considering I know that other schools have not gotten to the same lengths," Taylor said.