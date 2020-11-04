Senior residents boogie down in a social distancing dance

As coronavirus impacts every aspect of everyday life, people at Shelby Gardens Place are adapting

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If these days of isolation during the coronavirus pandemic have you down, Local 24 News has a story for you that might pick you up. Residents at the Shelby Gardens Place Assisted Living and Memory Care center are adding a twist to social distancing.

No literally, a twist. They are turning social distancing up by boogieing on down.

Shelby Gardens Place does not own the rights to the song, "Don't Fence Me In" by The Killers. They do, however, own the right to boogie down. It was an idea by Executive Director Kathy Garbus and the staff.

"We tried to entertain the residents and let them know that we're here for them and keep things fun and exciting even though times are scary outside," said Garbus.

They do not have to be inside. A little twist and turn and a throwback to the swim can brighten anyone's day, especially with social distancing.

"It's difficult for them. Some of them see their family members maybe twice a day. They talk to them now through the window twice a week. It's difficult on them, but with the help of my amazing staff, we've been able to keep it lighthearted while keeping them safe," said Garbus.

They were safely moving and safely grooving.

"They're happy. They love to entertain and be entertained. The family members were thrilled to be able to get that glimpse of their loved one being so happy enjoying life as life goes on no matter what's happening outside our doors," said Garbus.