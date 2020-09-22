Siblings find joy during pandemic by starting family businesses

Two people, a brother and sister from the Magnolia State, decided to put generations of family love into two businesses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will Carter III is busy making candles, soy candles. This one is called solace.

"Solace means comfort in a time of distress and during difficult times, so I developed this candle with the pandemic in mind," said Third Generation Soy Candles CEO Will Carter III.

Third Generation Soy Candles LLC is a family owned and operated business recently started during the coronavirus pandemic. And, it was done to help us find our happy place.

Ophelia Carter-Brown is Will's big sister. And, she also started a business during COVID-19 called a 'A Little Happy Boutique' where she sells clothes, jewelry and other items.

"When I moved away from home, my mom would often send me little gifts in the mail, and she would always put on the card, 'Just sending you a little happy'., so during COVID and these times we're in now we decided everybody deserves a little happy," said A Little Happy Boutique Owner Ophelia Carter-Brown.

The two Mississippi natives decided to start their businesses while on a family zoom call during lock down.

"Candles are very therapeutic. They have many therapeutic benefits," said Carter.

"It just makes our heart smile when we get an order knowing that someone is gonna receive a little happy," said Carter-Brown.

Their advice to you: Find your little happy and make your world shine just a little bit brighter with family during these unprecedented times.

"Remember during these times to be kind to one another. It's hard for all of us. Do the very best that we can. Light a candle. You deserve it," said Carter.

"We believe everybody deserves a little happy," said Carter-Brown.

It's local good news.

