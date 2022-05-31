Southaven boy mowing down goal to cut 50 yards for free

The challenge consists of kids in all 50 states mowing their neighbor's lawns for free.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Preston Eller, a 13-year-old boy in Southaven, is taking on the 50 Yard Challenge.

It was started by a man in Alabama. Recipients of the free mow are elderly, senior citizens, disabled, veterans, single parents, first responders or active military. The challenge teaches kids to give back to the community and be selfless.

"Most of the young guys are up in the house watching TV," neighbor Calvin Bryant said. "They ain't out here doing no yard work or nothing and it's good to see young people who do that."

The challenge can go year-round. In the fall, kids rake leaves. In the winter, they shovel snow. They get a different colored shirt for every 10 yards they mow.