Special beauty class helps breast cancer survivors to “Blossom Within”

A special beauty class featured tips from makeup and style experts,like learning how to care for your skin while going through treatment, how tostyle wigs or head coverings if you’ve lost hair, and even how to make up formissing eyebrows.

“We developed this blossom within, our partnershipwith Komen, to help women going through cancer treatment to feel better aboutthemselves. Sometimes you just don’t feel that great and we want women to beempowered from the inside out. This is a great program that lets women justforget about cancer for the day,” said Jennifer Coleman with Baptist Women’sHealth Center.