St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's virtual 4-race challenge won't stop those who run for the patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to the pandemic, most events and fundraisers are all virtual. And aside from going virtual, St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has spiced things up.

They’ve created two challenges, the 4-race and 2-race.

The 4-race includes running a 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon in four months. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital already has some accepting the challenge.

Age 14 brought the test of endurance for Hillary Husband who is from Louisiana.

“I had acute blast leukemia the first time,” said Husband.

She became a patient at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

“I finished treatment my senior year and I was able to go to college for chemistry,” said Husband. “I was about three months into my freshmen year and I started having symptoms, some chest problems, and just a hard time breathing and some bruising. I came out to have non hodgkin's lymphomas.”

While in isolation after a bone marrow transplant, a fellow patient hinted a slight suggestion to her.

“Eleven laps around the floor was a mile. I decided I was going to walk a mile a day,” said Husband.

That wasn't enough for Husband who has always been competitive. So a doctor challenged her to a marathon walking 26.2 miles over a span of days.

“On the last day, I was walking around the floor and when I rounded the corner, they made a 'Congratulations! You finished the marathon,'” said Husband. “People that I’ve gotten to know were outside of the window cheering me on.”

Years later, they will be cheering again as Husband does the St. Jude's virtual 4-race challenge.

“I do that for the Hillary that was in the hospital bed. I do that for her and for the kids that are in that spot today,” said Husband.

She will be virtually running with St. Jude Hero and 6th time participant, Sue Kessler.

“I’m not really emotional about this stuff, but sometimes it hits you,” said Kessler. “I can’t think of a more crystal-clear great mission.”

Running virtually was never a deterrent.

“I recognize that I can run. I can be a supporter of people who don’t get those choices. When your child is diagnosed with some kind of catastrophic illness, it’s not a question of do I do the virtual race. Oh no, you’re in the race at that moment,” said Kessler.

This race is one of solidarity, optimism, and survival.