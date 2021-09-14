St. Jude patient is putting his own touch on the Inspiration4 space launch

Ty was diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer called retinoblastoma at just 2 years old.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The country's eyes will be on Inspiration4's space launch this week, but St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will have one special connection on the ground as the crew heads to the launch pad at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Inspiration4 crew will travel in Tesla cars with license plates designed by 14-year-old St. Jude patient Ty to board the Falcon 9 launch vehicle. St. Jude not only treated Ty's cancer, but introduced him to his passion of art.

Ty was diagnosed at 2 years old with retinoblastmona, a rare form of eye cancer. While undergoing treatment, Ty turned to art for comfort. His medical team would have art supplies ready after procedures that required anesthesia. His parents recall that as soon as he woke up, he would turn to the canvas and paint.

About Inspiration4