“All those orders coming in baby. We’ve been working. That’s like 12 locations and that’s not even the online orders because they don’t stop,” said Kinyah Bean.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is nothing like a leap of faith. It takes courage, but can pay off.

When the pandemic began, 12-year-old Kinyah Bean put that faith in action.

The sour days are of the past. There is nothing but sweet success for the future.

“So much has happened,” said Bean.

You remember Kinyah Bean. She started BChill Lemonade when she was six.

The zesty taste led her to lemonade stands in Memphis malls and even FedEx Forum.

When the pandemic hit, business slowed. That is when Bean told us her secret weapon back in September. It was faith.

“I couldn’t let my faith waiver because if I did, then we’ll really stop working. Faith is what got us here. That’s why there’s all these boxes because it’s like God I’m trusting you. I’ve put them up, so it’s time for you to fill them,” said Bean.

She packed loads of empty boxes. Now she is seeing the result of her faith.

“All those orders coming in baby. We’ve been working. That’s like 12 locations and that’s not even the online orders because they don’t stop,” said Bean.

She is now in 12 location. Three of the locations are in North Carolina.

“I feel very empowered and motivated to keep going because even in some days where it was little by little, you still saw it coming down. Like I’m really getting there, like to the end,” said Bean.

Her faith poured a blessing and lesson in disguise.

“It’s really taught me to not be afraid of the unknown and not knowing. When I did those boxes, I knew God was going to do something great, but I didn’t know what it was,” said Bean.

Remember Kinyah Bean? She started BChill Lemonade at age 6. When the pandemic began, business slowed down. She packed empty boxes as a sign of faith to one day fill them. Find out how she did at 6pm on @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/lX5KfJKYez — Brittani Moncrease (@Local24Brittani) April 28, 2021

She is already craving the next big step.

“I see the business going in we having our own manufacturing facility. That’s where I am. That’s where my mindset is going. I’m trying to get there baby,” said Bean.

There is no doubt that she will.