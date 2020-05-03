Teenager with critical illness has wish granted

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
Who doesn't dream of an island getaway every once in a while?
One local teen's wish has been granted. 17-year-old Chloe was surprised Wednesday with a trip to Turks and Caicos.
She's undergoing treatment for a critical illness. A local organization, CBRE, partnered with Make-a-Wish raised the money for the trip through a golf tournament and auction.
Chloe and several members of her family are going to Turks and Caicos March 16th through March 22nd.
She said she saw it on TV and knew she wanted to go to the beautiful islands.