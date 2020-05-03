Teenager with critical illness has wish granted

The girl, and several family members, will be going to Turks and Caicos.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Who doesn't dream of an island getaway every once in a while?

One local teen's wish has been granted. 17-year-old Chloe was surprised Wednesday with a trip to Turks and Caicos.

She's undergoing treatment for a critical illness. A local organization, CBRE, partnered with Make-a-Wish raised the money for the trip through a golf tournament and auction.

Chloe and several members of her family are going to Turks and Caicos March 16th through March 22nd.