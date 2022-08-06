Here's how those from Tennessee are helping Kentucky flood victims

In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, the Volunteer State aims to live up to it's name.

EASTERN, Kentucky — Members of a Memphis-based rescue team aren't sure when they'll be coming home, but these team members are letting the whole country know that the Volunteer State can live up to it's name.

In the wake of tragic flooding in Kentucky, different organizations have offered aid tot he areas affected. "Tennessee Task Force 1," a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue response team, said they're "working hard" for the victims of flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Update- Our team is working hard for the victims of the flooding in Eastern, Ky. Our team has completed many rescue and humanitarian missions. Our team is safe and uninjured. The date of return remains unknown due to forecasted rain in the operational area. pic.twitter.com/qtP5oQTBl0 — Tennessee Task Force 1 (@TennTF1) August 5, 2022

Over social media the team said they are safe and uninjured after completing multiple rescue and humanitarian missions. As they help Kentucky deal with the devastating flooding, the return date for the team is currently unknown. More rain in the forecast means that the future of this Tennessee Task Force is uncertain.

Slow-moving rain could provoke even more flash flooding in Appalachian mountain communities already devastated by flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Nearly a foot of rain swamped one of the nation's poorest regions, leaving many residents not accounted for and a death toll totaling at least 35 people, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The Red Cross also is represented in Eastern Kentucky by multiple volunteers from the state of Tennessee:

14 volunteers responding include:

Mid-South Chapter (Memphis) - Two volunteers

Mid-West Chapter (Jackson) - Four volunteers

East Tennessee Chapter (Knoxville) - Three volunteers

Northeast Tennessee Chapter (Kingsport) - Two volunteers

Nashville Area Chapter (Nashville) -Two volunteers