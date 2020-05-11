Thanks to a unique gadget at Shelby Forest, a specific group of people can now experience the magic of the park that they couldn't before

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park has a viewer for color blind people, so they can experience the colors of the landscape.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A canopy of trees lines the driveway leading towards one of the lakes at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park and leaves sections of shade for a warm fall afternoon.

Fall is one of the best times of the year at the park. You can hear the crunch of the fallen leaves as you walk, smell the dewy grass, feel a mild breeze coming from the lake, and possibly experience a visit from a red-tailed hawk.

This place brings a sense of stillness for 15-year-old Brett Stevens from Marion, Arkansas. He often visits the park with his family for camping and fishing.

It’s just peaceful," Stevens said. "I like just sitting out in nature."

From the distinctiveness of the shrubbery to the sweeping landscape that rims the lake, its raw beauty is a scene like no other.

"The beauty of it doesn’t come from the color aspect," Stevens said.

Stevens takes in the sight of this spot in a unique way.

"It comes from what is here," Stevens said.

Stevens is color blind. He can only see hues of blue and gray, so never has he been able to imagine the park looking any other way.

"So, all the trees here I see that as beautiful," Stevens said. "Not the different colors because I can’t see that."

His world was changed when he experienced the color blind viewer next to the lake. He was worried it was not going to work.

"It’s overwhelming," Stevens said.

He couldn't keep his eyes away from what he was seeing. A sight like what he saw would really take anyone's breath away.

"It’s so different from what I see," Stevens said.

The vividness of the colors brought tears to his eyes. He never thought he would picture a spot that means so much to him any other way.

"I thought it would you know a slight change but no it’s just completely different," Stevens said.

Thanks to this color blind viewer at the park- Brett can now experience the magic of the park.



He never thought he would see the true beauty of this landscape. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/RnjbNpDqRB — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) November 5, 2020

With the color blind viewer, he gets a peak at a world full of color. He said he can't wait to tell his friends about what he saw.

"I'm going to tell them I can finally see how they can. They can stop asking me what color is that?" Stevens said laughing. "Now I can tell them 'hey I've seen it!'"

His new view on what life looks like left him speechless and has given him a greater appreciation for moments with a viewer like this.