"That's what God wants us to do" | Little boy rides his tricycle to help tornado victims

Dax loaded his hammer and tools on to the back of his tricycle and went to see how he could help.

BAXTER, Tenn. — Help is pouring into Putnam County and other parts of Middle Tennessee that were devastated by tornadoes this week.

But not all that help rolled in on a tricycle!

Three-year-old Dax was with his grandmother, Susan Dyer, when they decided to see how they could help in the Prosperity Point neighborhood in Baxter on Friday. It was one of the areas where many homes were destroyed by the early morning storms.

"He wanted to take his tools and ride his [tricycle]," Susan Dyer told 10News. "He put his safety goggles on because that's what you do when you use your tools. And we rode down to the neighborhood to see what we can help with."

When she asked him why he was doing it, his answer just melted her heart, and ours, too!

"He told me 'he had to come work to help his neighbors with their broken houses' because 'that’s what God wants us to do,'" she said. "Everyone has absolutely loved it."

Dyer said the Putnam County community is broken, but strong.

"It's been beautiful to watch how the community has rallied around each other," Dyer said. "It's beautiful in all the tragedy."

Her grandson Dax is just one of the many volunteers stepping up to help.

He even had his hammer and other tools strapped to the back of his trike!