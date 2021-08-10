There's nothing like a mother's love

Moms of MPD showed love and appreciation to officers at the Austin Peay Precinct after losing one of their own.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Mothers of Memphis Police Officers honored the life of MPD Officer Darrell Adams who was killed while on duty last week while investigating a crash on I-40 when an 18-wheeler hit him.

More than a dozen mothers wanted to show some love to officers at the Austin Peay Precinct who were affected by the loss of their brother in blue. They delivered hot meals to remind them that they are appreciated and supported for the work they do serving our community.

"Many years ago I realized that when you are the mom of one police officer you are the mom of all police officers. So, when they are hurting, we are hurting for them. So it means the world to use to come out here and show our officers that we support them," said Carol Carlson, Leader MPD Moms.

MPD Moms was founded six years ago after Officer Sean Bolton was shot and killed.