These two Memphis Dancing Queens want to inspire you to spread joy, not germs

The two let boredom inspire their coronavirus-themed ABBA cover.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hand washing, social distancing and quarantining: these are things all of us are doing to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Laughter and joy are also important in helping people cope.

"Our goal is to spread joy, not germs," says Memphis resident Divya Ramoo.

Divya Ramoo and Dani Wooland are co-workers, roommates, and best friends.

"I don't know how we spend every living minute together and don't get sick of each other," joked Wooland.

Both moved to Memphis for work.

"We just keep calling each other soul sisters," said Ramoo.

After working from home for a week due to the coronavirus outbreak, the friends decided to embark on a 12-hour road trip to quarantine at their family homes in the Washington D.C. metro-area.

"I think the first four hours of the drive we didn't even speak to each other. We were so tired," said Ramoo.

That's when the musical genius kicked in.

The two rewrote ABBA's hit song "Dancing Queen" using COVID-19 themes.

Lyrics like:

"You are the COVID queen

Smart and clean

Stuck in quarantine

COVID queen

Netflixing for your safety, oh yeah."

and

"You can dance

You can jive

As long as you do it inside

Ooh, see that girl

From behind the screen

Digging the quarantine."

They posted a video of them singing the song. It has over 50,000 views across social media platforms.

"It makes you laugh and smile," said Wooland. "During this period of isolation, that's so important."

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

