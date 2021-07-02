HERNANDO, Miss —
Some good news in Hernando, Mississippi Saturday afternoon.
Make-A-Wish Mid-South made a kid’s dreams come true!
Thirteen-year-old Shelby wished for a castle playset with a stage so she can perform her princess plays from her backyard.
She, like many kids, has been extra isolated this year. But Saturday, she was surrounded by love.
The Hernando Fire and Police departments came out to celebrate.
Her cheermates on the Hernando Middle School Cheer Squad was even able to stop by.
Click here to learn more about the Mid-South chapter, how to get involved, or to donate.
Through all the hardships, one local girl's dream came true
About Make-A-Wish
Tens of thousands of volunteers, donors and supporters advance the Make-A-Wish® vision to grant the wish of every child diagnosed with a critical illness. In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes. A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses. This one belief guides us and inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve.