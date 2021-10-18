Memphis student gets invited to Special Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A TigerLIFE student got an exciting surprise on Monday.
Special Olympics Mississippi invited University of Memphis student Matthew Bell to compete in the 2022 USA games.
All of his college and others were in attendance for the big announcement.
"Well, I feel really excited. Plus, I have no words to say. Y'all really did pull this stunt off. I'm super amazed right now, I just can't hide it. Ever since I signed up for TigerLIFE, I was not expecting this," said Matthew.
ABC24 wishes you the best in next year's competitions.