U of M Campus School students jump rope for heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Students at the University of Memphis Campus School are jumping rope for heart health. Students took part in a jump ro...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Students at the University of Memphis Campus School are jumping rope for heart health.

Students took part in a jump rope challenge to raise money for theAmerican Heart Association. The students have spent the past month learningabout how to keep their hearts healthy, by doing things such as eating healthyfoods and making sure to exercise.

Teachers say it’s important to learn about heart health early.

“Physical education and obesity go hand in hand. Theyounger they learn how to keep their bodies healthy and to exercise and not toeat the wrong kind of foods, then it stays with them longer,” said DianeColeman, Physical Education Specialist with the U Of M Campus School.