Gary 'Chops' Polk, a Purple Heart Veteran, is continuing his mission to help others, this time helping to feed those who can't feed themselves.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — We first introduced you to Gary Polk - also known as "Chops" - in May. Despite being homeless, the Purple Heart U.S. Marine Corps veteran continued to make sacrifices for his community by way of his farms -- feeding those who cant feed themselves.

"Having that extra means a lot. I don't really know what else to tell you, it means more than I can even describe," said Stacey Wilson, a mom of four benefiting from the farm.

In just a few short months Freedom Valley Farms has transformed, but what it looks like pales in comparison to its impact.

"It makes a world of difference. Fresh fruits, vegetables are always so expensive to go buy when you're living paycheck to paycheck, which is something a lot people here do," said Wilson.

Wilson is feeling the impact of the farm, but she's not alone. The 2019 poverty rate in Campbell County was 21.9%, more than double the national average of 10.5%.

Giving back has always been the goal of the farm. Chops said he lives by serving others.

"Every chance that we can get, every bit of food that comes from the farm, we use every bit of that to get back into the community," he said.

His unwavering sacrifice from war to the farms fields in his community goes quite a long way. For the Wilson family, that mindset is the difference in making or missing a bill.

"With him doing this, that gives us a lot of extra money to go toward utilities -- and anyone that lives in Campbell County knows your utilities are expensive," Wilson said.

But for Chops, he said it has never been, and never will be, about him.

"The more work we put into it, the more love we put into it, the more people we're going to be able to feed and the more lives we're going to be able to touch and change our community for the better," said Chops.

The progress in just months is what excites Chops -- it's the chance for him to help even more people.

"It's magical, it's enticing, exciting, and just knowing what it is for on top of that... it warms my heart, and it heals my heart," he said.