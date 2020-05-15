Watch: COVID-19 patients are released in style at Methodist Le Bonheur

The hospital shared video showing how they celebrate as patients are discharged.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the Mid-South, dozens of people recover daily from COVID-19. Some of those who get the virus have to spend time recovering in the hospital, so it's a celebration when they finally get to leave.

At Methodist Le Bonheur, patients are sent home in style. The hospital shared video showing Harrison Strong from Proctor, Arkansas, being wheeled out for discharge from the hospital. The song "Walking in Memphis" is played on the speaker system as employees line the halls to celebrate and dance.