YouTube gamer and dedicated St. Jude supporter exceeds $10 million lifetime fundraising milestone

In 2019, DrLupo was recognized as Content Creator of the Year by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the positive impact he has done. In a thank-you video montage, Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude expressed his gratitude to the gamer and his wife for all their support.

“DrLupo, MrsDrLupo and their dedicated online fans have made such a significant impact on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital throughout the years and we are filled with gratitude for their tremendous support,” said Shadyac. “DrLupo, MrsDrLupo and their six-year-old son Charlie have a genuine connection with St. Jude that extends beyond using their expansive reach to raise funds for its lifesaving mission. They have spent countless hours connecting with St. Jude patients and playing games with them and their families. This weekend, they did what no other content creator has done before by surpassing a $10 million cumulative fundraising milestone. We thank them and celebrate the extraordinary dedication they continue to show for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Their support is instrumental in helping us fuel the six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that triples its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world who get cancer each year.”