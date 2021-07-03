Here are the 4th of July events happening in the Memphis area

We've made a list of all the cool things you can do in the Mid-South to celebrate the Fourth of July!

Flag City Freedom Celebration -

Millington - Thursday, July 1, 6pm

Millington announced details about the city’s annual Flag City Freedom Celebration. The event, which takes place at Millington Sports Complex at 4885 Bill Knight Road, is scheduled for Thursday, July 1. It includes a fireworks shot and music by Sherry Oke. Gates will open at 6pm, and the fireworks will start at sundown. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and spaces are limited.

You are encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket, coolers, and lawn chairs. While you are welcome to bring food and drinks, they will be available for purchase. Masks are not required, but event organizers are asking that groups social distance from each other.

Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza 2021 - Bartlett - Friday, July 2, 6pm

The Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center in Bartlett, July 2, at 6:00 p.m. It's free and for all ages. Bartlett’s program starts at 6 p.m. and includes live music, a car display, and food trucks. Fireworks at 9:10 p.m

2021 Independence Day Celebration - Collierville - Saturday, July 3, 6:30pm

The Town of Collierville says its 2021 Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at HW Cox Park.

Food vendors will be on site starting at 6:30 p.m., entertainment is set for 7:00 p.m., and the fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. The entertainment will include a special live performance by the Tennessee Mass Choir. The band Party Planet will also be on hand. Shuttle service will not be provided this year. The rain date is set for Monday, July 5.

Graceland's All-American July 4th Weekend -

Whitehaven - Sat.-Sun., July 3-4

Graceland's All-American July 4th Weekend features "fun for all ages," featuring Elvis, rock ‘n’ roll, BBQ, movies, a Bill Cherry concert, Sunday gospel brunch, hidden Graceland tours, and, of course, fireworks.

Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza -

Germantown - Sunday, July 4, TBD