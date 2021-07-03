Here are the 4th of July events happening in the Memphis area

Flag City Freedom Celebration -
Millington - Thursday, July 1, 6pm
Millington announced details about the city’s annual Flag City Freedom Celebration. The event, which takes place at Millington Sports Complex at 4885 Bill Knight Road, is scheduled for Thursday, July 1. It includes a fireworks shot and music by Sherry Oke. Gates will open at 6pm, and the fireworks will start at sundown. Parking is $5 per vehicle, and spaces are limited.
You are encouraged to bring a picnic basket and blanket, coolers, and lawn chairs. While you are welcome to bring food and drinks, they will be available for purchase. Masks are not required, but event organizers are asking that groups social distance from each other.
Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza 2021 - Bartlett - Friday, July 2, 6pm
The Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza will take place at the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center in Bartlett, July 2, at 6:00 p.m. It's free and for all ages. Bartlett’s program starts at 6 p.m. and includes live music, a car display, and food trucks. Fireworks at 9:10 p.m
2021 Independence Day Celebration - Collierville - Saturday, July 3, 6:30pm
The Town of Collierville says its 2021 Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at HW Cox Park.
Food vendors will be on site starting at 6:30 p.m., entertainment is set for 7:00 p.m., and the fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. The entertainment will include a special live performance by the Tennessee Mass Choir. The band Party Planet will also be on hand. Shuttle service will not be provided this year. The rain date is set for Monday, July 5.
Graceland's All-American July 4th Weekend -
Whitehaven - Sat.-Sun., July 3-4
Graceland's All-American July 4th Weekend features "fun for all ages," featuring Elvis, rock ‘n’ roll, BBQ, movies, a Bill Cherry concert, Sunday gospel brunch, hidden Graceland tours, and, of course, fireworks.
Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza -
Germantown - Sunday, July 4, TBD
Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza 2021 is set for Municipal Park, July 4, start time is to be determined. Music with the Memphis Wind Symphony (time TBD) and fireworks at 9:10 p.m.