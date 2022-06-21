Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Mid-South

Here's a complete guide to all of the major fireworks displays in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, you have plenty of options in the Mid-South.

We put together a list of all of the major 4th of July fireworks displays in the area.

Memphis

Graceland's All-American 4th of July Weekend: Graceland will host several special events and parties on Saturday, July 2 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. There will be Elvis-themed fireworks on July 3 and the Graceland Mansion will be lit in red, white and blue all weekend long.

Memphis Redbirds postgame fireworks shows: The Memphis Redbirds will have post-game fireworks Friday, July 1, Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. Click here for tickets.

Liberty Park Fireworks Festival: Join Memphis Parks and the city of Memphis for an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show in Liberty Park on Sunday, July 3, from 5-9 p.m. The event is free for all ages.

Germantown

There will be live music, moon bounces, games, crafts, refreshments and a fireworks display at the Germantown Municipal Park on Exeter Road from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

Collierville

Collierville's 36th annual Independence Day Celebration will be held Saturday, July 2, at HW Cox Park. Food vendors will open at 6:30 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m.

Bartlett

Bartlett's Fireworks Extravaganza will be held on Monday, July 4, from 6-9:30 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:10 p.m. at the Bobby K. Flaherty Municipal Center.

Millington

Flag City Freedom Celebration: The Millington Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual fireworks display at 4885 Bill Knight Rd. on Thursday, June 30. The gates will open at 6 p.m. with fireworks beginning at sundown. Parking will be $5 per vehicle.

Southaven

Southaven's Fireworks Extravaganza & Festival starts at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Snowden Grove Park. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. There will be live music, a kids zone, food vendors and more.

Hernando

Hernando's Independence Day Celebration starts at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4, with live music and food vendors on site. Fireworks will be after sunset at 3800 Robertson Gin Rd. Bring a lawn chair and a blanket.

West Memphis

West Memphis will have food trucks, fire trucks, and lots more beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Tilden Rogers Park (825 N. Airport Rd.) in West Memphis. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the show!