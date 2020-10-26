'A Haisley Halloween': Arkansas 2-year-old brings sassy personality to various costumes

Little Haisley is at it again, but this time with 13 different costumes!

Nearly two years ago, we shared photos of 9-month-old Haisley bringing the Elf on the Shelf to life. Fast forward to October 2020, and baby Haisley is now 2 years old and is expanding her wardrobe.

From Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Alexander Hamilton, Haisley is bringing her sassy and sweet personality to various costumes this year. She is representing role models, characters, and all of the activities she likes.

"The one is Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Arkansas State Capitol steps," Heather Hare, Haisley's mother said. "We did the 13 Days of Halloween last year and had so much fun that we wanted to share some happiness again this year!"

You can follow all of their holiday fun on Heather's Facebook page.

PHOTO FLASHBACK: Conway family turns their baby into adorable Elf on the Shelf