'Beeping' Easter Egg Hunt held for people with visual impairments

Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired teamed up with the Shelby County Bomb Squad for the very special event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Good Friday, dozens of Mid-South organizations held Easter egg hunts. And there was one special hunt for children and adults who are visually impaired.

The Beeping Easter Egg Hunt was held Friday morning at Overton Park. The event was hosted by Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

The eggs beep, allowing those who have a harder time seeing to listen for the eggs instead.

Normally these specialty eggs cost $10 to $20 per egg. But these were specially made by the Shelby County Bomb Squad for free.

Stephanie Jones, Communication Skills Instructor and Community Advocate for Clovernook Center lost her sight. She said events like this show that people with disabilities can do things like everyone else, with a little help.

"This egg hunt proves that we can make adaptations to things and make anything accessible to anybody. If we can do it for an egg hunt, we can do it for employment, community activities for living anywhere,” said Jones.

Participants also enjoyed balloon art, treats from Gibson’s Donuts, and grab bags with goodies from Wayne’s Candies and more.

Clovernook Center will also collected donations of prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses in any condition for repurposing on Southern College of Optometry mission trips.