Another local legend is honored with something special from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —
As we celebrate Black History Month, a local hero got a fitting honor Saturday afternoon. Part of Highland Street in East Memphis was renamed “Father Nicholas L. Vieron Street.”
Vieron died in September at the age of 94.
In his 65 years in Memphis, he marched and fought for civil rights with Dr. King helping end the sanitation workers' strike.
Father Vieron also served the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church as a priest for 40 years.
“He encouraged and challenged us to get out of our comfort zone and out of our bubble and to really make a difference in the lives of others. He was a giant; he was a leader; he was a legend. He will most certainly be missed,” says Ford Canale from the Memphis City Council, “but he will live on forever in the hearts that he touched.”
City leaders, journalists, activists, and other members of the faith community all came out to honor Vieron.