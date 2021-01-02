How you can celebrate Black History Month in the Mid-South

February is Black History Month. Here are some ways you can learn and engage in discussions all month long.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — February is Black History Month, and it's an opportunity to educate and highlight the accomplishments of African Americans across the U.S. and right here in the Mid-South.

Here are some of the ways you can celebrate all month long.

Here’s a look at how Shelby County Schools is celebrating Black History Month, which includes a contest, virtual events, and more. Find the list HERE.

The National Civil Rights Museum is holding a virtual “Book Talk” February 5th. “Four Hundred Souls” looks at the journey of African-Americans from 1619 to today. Learn more HERE.

Another great place to visit is Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum. Find out more about the museum HERE.

The Memphis Library system has events going on all month long, including a Library Card contest. Find out more HERE.

The University of Memphis has several virtual events planned. Find the calendar HERE.

You can also visit the Ernest Withers Museum, which is open by appointment. Learn more HERE.

The Tennessee State Museum is hosting virtual events throughout Black History Month highlighting the state's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and a two-part series called Historic Black Communities: Origins and Possibilities. It includes a look at Orange Mound in Memphis. You can find more information about the events on the museum's website.

Learn more about the history of Blues and Memphis music at the Blues Hall of Fame website HERE.

And learn more about the legacy of STAX in Memphis HERE.

Also check out the WC Handy Museum and Library of African-American digital music HERE.