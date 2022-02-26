Collierville library hosts exhibit of work by iconic Memphis photographer Dr. Ernest C. Withers

Withers’ son Andrew “Rome” Withers was on hand to talk about his father’s important work, and to sign copies of his book about his mother Dorothy Mae Withers.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Burch Library hosted a special event Saturday, showcasing the work of legendary Memphis photographer Dr. Ernest C. Withers.

Withers’ son Andrew “Rome” Withers was on hand to talk about his father’s important work, and to sign copies of his book “The Boss of Ernest C. Withers” about his mother Dorothy Mae Withers.

Dr. Withers worked for decades as a photojournalist, documenting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement of the 60s and 70s, and photographing many celebrities of the era, including B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Jackie Robinson, and Eartha Kitt.

“He was a person who wanted to serve the community in a way that people could understand what was going on. Current events,” said Andrew Withers. “He was definitely on point on how to bring people together and how to capture moments that people can see based on his slogan – pictures tell the story. And that’s what he wanted to do, take a picture where the picture would tell the story.”

Andrew Withers said his father would have turned 100 this year, and his mother would have been 100 next year. The family is hoping the Withers home will soon be named a historical landmark.