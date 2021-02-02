Councilman Smiley is hosting a student speech contest honoring Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. will host a Black History Month student speech contest. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many outlets for creative expression have been reduced or eliminated, and the speech contest is designed to give students the opportunity to express themselves through an original piece while honoring Black history.

Students in grades 6-12 in Memphis and Shelby County are eligible to participate. Contest entrants will be required to submit a 30-60 second clip of an original Black History Month-themed speech including the student’s name and age via an online application. The top 5 entries in each age category (middle and high) will advance to the next round of the contest. There will be cash prizes for the winners of the contest.