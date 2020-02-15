Local students check out special Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance at Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater spent some time with students Friday at the Orpheum Theatre. The...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The world-renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater spent some time with students Friday at the Orpheum Theatre.

The company performed the 1960 masterpiece – and Ailey’s first show– “Revelations.” The show explores the places of deepest grief andholiest joy in the soul, using African-American spirituals and song-sermons.

It was a great way for students to see the historical group in Memphisduring Black History Month.