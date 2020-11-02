Once, there were 19 black medical schools in the U.S. Now there are 4. What happened?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Nineteen black medical schools opened in the United States between 1868 and today, but only four remain. What happened...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Nineteen black medical schools opened in the United Statesbetween 1868 and today, but only four remain. What happened to the other 15?

Yearsago, Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, and her family set out toanswer that question.

The book, “Race and Medicine,” documents the history of black medical schools in the U.S. It was written by Todd Savitt.

Moncrease’s aunt – a physician and historian – Dr. Anita Moncrease, and her family decided to visit each school.

“Itstarted out actually as a summer vacation with my nephew and my grand-nephew.We were going to visit the sites where these medical schools existed,” said Dr.Moncrease.

Thegroup ended up furthering Savitt’s research.

“Allthe medical schools closed for different reasons. We tend to term those reasonsas the four F’s; a lack of funding, a lack of facilities, a lack of faculty,and the Flexner Report,” said Dr. Moncrease.

AbrahamFlexner is the educator credited for reshaping medical education in the U.S. Whilechampioned by many, his work has been questioned by others.

“Peoplelike to talk about the Flexner Report being the gold standard for medicalaccreditation. It was again printed in 1910 and they still use it today,” saidDr. Moncrease.

AsEmergency Medicine physician, Dr. Kimberly Brown, explains, Flexner wascommissioned by the Carnegie Foundation: “… to examine all of theschools in the country and see which ones are deemed worthy to continue to – tocontinue to fund,” said Dr. Brown.

Atthe time, there were more than 150 medical schools in the U.S. Seven of thoseschools were black medical schools training physicians, surgeons, pharmacists,and dentists.

Flexnerrecommended closing all but two; Howard University in Washington, DC, andMeharry in Nashville.

“Blackmedical schools that were opening in the south for black people were deemed notworthy of funding because, honestly, flat-out racism,” said Dr. Brown.

TheUniversity of West Tennessee, located in Memphis, was one of those schools.

“Itwas able to hold out, but the Flexner Report recommended that nophilanthropists give any money,” said Dr. Moncrease.

Duringtheir trip, Dr. Moncrease and her nephews also began to question how Flexnercould have surveyed more than 150 schools.

“Itwould be very hard for Dr. Flexnor or Mr. Flexnor to travel around on train,horse and buggy, to 152 medical schools in a year,” said Dr. Moncrease. “Wecould barely go to the 19. We didn’t make it to all of them by the way.”

Thegroup revisited the Flexner Report and notes at the Library of Congress.

“Hisreports start off that he sent out a survey. Now, he could have surveyed allthese places and got the results back in a year, but even his papers say hedidn’t get results back from all these places,” said Dr. Moncrease.

“Thatclosing of so many black schools – kind of cut off so many future, would-be,could-be doctors of African descent,” said Dr. Brown.

Manysay that is still evident today.

“Istill get with patients that are in the emergency room like, ‘You’re Dr.Brown?’ Oh my gosh! Just to see people’s faces because a lot of people even intheir old age have never had a black physician period,” said Dr. Brown.

OrangeMound historian, Mary Elizabeth Jones-Mitchell, studied nursing in the 50s. Sheremembers hearing about the University of West Tennessee as a child.

“Ifeel very sad about it on the one hand, because I am positively sure there aredoctors in our young people now. I’m positively sure that they have the talentand skills for that. Just the fact that they are not aware of the rich historyof their legacy in medicine and things like that, I’m sure if they knew aboutthat, they would be inspired to seek out medicine,” said Jones-Mitchell.