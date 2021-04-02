The FedExForum is celebrating Black History Month in an unique way

Twenty-four of the round concrete bollards that surround the FedExForum Plaza are painted in celebration of Black music in Memphis history.

It’s a Memphis tourism project called “Roots of Memphis Music”.

Twenty-four of the round concrete bollards that surround the FedExForum Plaza and Rock ‘N’ Soul Museum now feature art that honors those who created the legendary Memphis sound and drive the new Memphis sound of today.

Memphis artists Mia Saine & Toonky Berry created designs to celebrate the like of WC Handy, David Portr and Three Six Mafia.