Celtic Crossing in Cooper-Young kicks off St. Patrick's Day fun

Through March 20th, the Irish pub in midtown Memphis will have live music, drink specials, and, of course, Irish grub.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Celtic Crossing in Cooper-Young kicked off a week of St. Patrick’s festivities ahead of Thursday’s big day.

While the live music for Saturday was canceled due to the cold weather, it didn’t stop folks from showing up to begin the fun.

Through March 20th, the Irish pub in midtown Memphis will have live music, drink specials, and, of course, Irish grub. And from the 17th through the 20th, there will be Green beer as well.

Not only will there be music and food – the pub said it’s Wednesday night trivia will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

Thursday, Oliver Avenue at Cooper Street will be blocked off with a stage for live music, a face painter, Irish dancers, and more.