Here are Christmas toys for kids under $30

'Tis the season of giving! But parents, you don't have to break the bank.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Christmas right around the corner, kids and parents have one thing on their minds - Toys!

Little ones everywhere are making their lists and checking them twice, just like Santa. Meanwhile, parents are looking for the best deals and gifts the kids will actually play with.

Madeleine Buckley is the Senior Editor at The Toy Insider, where you can find information about children’s toys, tech, and entertainment.

“We like to say, just because something is friendly for the budget, it doesn't mean you're skimping on fun,” said Buckley. “There are so many great toy options.”

Here's a look at several toys, each for $30 dollars or less.

STICK-O BABY SHARK FAMILY SET FOR $29.99

First up, toys for toddlers inspired by a very popular song.

“I think anyone who's got a little one has heard of Baby Shark and that, you know, iconic song," said Buckley. “Kids can actually take the pieces apart and put their different fins on the different shapes to create sea creatures. This is a fantastic option for developing those motor skills."

STICK-O BABY SHARK FAMILY SET

Stick-O Baby Shark Family set features all-new Stick-O pieces!

From large magnetic balls imprinted with cute shark faces to magnetic fins and tails in the instantly recognizable Baby Shark yellow, blue, and pink colors!

Ages: 18 MOS+

Price: $29.99

Available: Nordstrom.com, QVC, HSN, Magformers.com

STAR TREK RETRO FIGURES FOR $12.99

Here’s a toy kids and parents can both appreciate, especially the Trekkies.

“There's a great new Star Trek line from Playmates Toys,” said Buckley. “Some of the items in that line are super budget friendly. There's a whole wide selection of Star Trek Retro Action Figures, that comes in this great throwback packaging.”

STAR TREK RETRO FIGURES

These five-inch, 1:14 scale figures feature 14 points of articulation and are packaged in either 1990's nostalgic packaging or newly designed Star Trek Universe blister cards.

Ages: 4+

Price: $12.99

Available: Walmart, Target, Amazon

MAGIC TRACE LIGHT TO DRAW STUDIO FOR $24.99

Here's a way to help you get your kids creative, without messing up the living room.

“When you use the included special magic light, you shine it on the paper,” said Buckley. “It's going to reveal lines they can then trace to create fun designs. It comes with all of these markers and crayons."

MAGIC TRACE LIGHT TO DRAW STUDIO

This kit is a creative way for kids of all ages to learn to draw.

Simply place the image under the sheet in front of the light and trace!

Featuring 24 activity sheets, glow grip, and light bar technology.

﻿Includes both markers and crayons.

Ages: 8+

Price: $24.99

Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon