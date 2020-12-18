Take the Collierville Holiday Lights Tour for some safe family fun

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for something fun and safe to do with the family for the holidays? Take the Collierville Holiday Lights Tour.
The tour runs until December 23, 2020. It’s the biggest yet, with 104 locations.
Local 24 News Photojournalist Ryan Cleek checked out the self-guided tour, which you can watch in the video above. It features homes across Collierville decorated for the holidays.
The Holiday Lights Tour is sponsored by the Town of Collierville Parks and Recreation Department and Town Beautiful Commission.