Take the Collierville Holiday Lights Tour for some safe family fun

The tour runs until December 23, 2020. It’s the biggest yet, with 104 locations.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for something fun and safe to do with the family for the holidays? Take the Collierville Holiday Lights Tour.

Local 24 News Photojournalist Ryan Cleek checked out the self-guided tour, which you can watch in the video above. It features homes across Collierville decorated for the holidays.

The Holiday Lights Tour is sponsored by the Town of Collierville Parks and Recreation Department and Town Beautiful Commission.

Use the map found HERE to see them all.

To download a PDF of the map, CLICK HERE.
Christmas in Collierville
Each year the Town of Collierville goes all out to help create a magical Christmas season for Collierville's families and guests. This year families can take a horse-drawn carriage ride around Town Square, snap pictures along the Holiday Photo Stroll, and experience a quarter of a million holiday lights in the historic district!
Collierville

