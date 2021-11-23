Collierville lighting the Christmas tree bringing some holiday cheer

The town of Collierville returned its annual Christmas tree lighting after missing last year because of COVID.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville came together Tuesday for some early holiday cheer with the return of its annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

With hot chocolate and music to lead up to the tree lighting, the famous Collierville Town Square was packed with people after having to cancel last year's event due to COVID.

But the Collierville tree lighting wasn't the only thing that is planned for the holiday season. The 44th annual Christmas parade will be on Saturday and for more events, just visit the town's website.