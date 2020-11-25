Snap a selfie at a Mid-South winter wonderland in the midst of a pandemic

“Wonderland is a 45-minute interactive experience. You’re going around. All self-directed, so you’re taking your own photos," said Brianna Berg, Wonderland Museum.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Some may say let's take it one holiday at a time.

Even though we're just one day away from Thanksgiving, many are already in the Christmas spirit.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease shows us how a special partnership in Collierville is sleigh riding into some holiday fun.

Ahh, the sounds of jingle bells chiming through Memphis Escape Room's Wonderland Museum.

“Wonderland is a 45-minute interactive experience. You’re going around. All self-directed, so you’re taking your own photos," said Brianna Berg, Wonderland Customer Experience Manager. ”

It is a selfie museum located in Collierville's Carriage Crossing Mall.

“This is actually a pop-up location,” said Berg. "They reached out to us because they were thinking they weren’t going to be able to have a Santa this year.”

Marketing Coordinator, Melanie Moore, couldn't let this be a bah humbug.

“Especially in 2020, we all need a little magic. We need a little wonder,” said Moore.

What happens when magic and wonder meet?

It's all synthetic gliding, snowball fights, trips to the North Pole, and Santa's Cabin.

“I’m still just blown away every time I walk in,” said Moore.

You just snap it, share it, and venture off.

“All groups are asked to stay masked in our lobby,” said Berg. “You’re not going to come into contact with any other groups. They’re not even going to cross paths with you because it’s all one-way traffic. Everything is then cleaned and sanitized before the next group gets started.”

They are sticking to a strict time limit for each room.

“As soon as you move out, we’re coming in to clean. There is no down time in between,” said Berg.

It is just enough for merry wintry memories.

“People are absolutely loving it. We’re loving seeing everybody’s photos,” said Berg.

“They also have this letter-writing area for you to write a letter to Santa. When you put the letter in the mailbox, something magical happens,” said Moore.

If you're curious about that magic, Wonderland Museum is open until January 10th. People can also bring pets.