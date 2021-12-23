Cordova couple continues their growing light display and raises money for St. Jude in the process

The Evans family went from 15 inflatables to 105.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A front yard full of inflatables in Cordova and you can drive by to enjoy it all.

The homeowners say it all started when they were told a boy with autism wanted to come see their set-up every day because it made him happy.

So the next year it got bigger, and even bigger the next. As the years went by, the yard decor has grown from 15 blowups to 105.

Plus, while you are looking at it, you can donate to help children and the family of children at St. Jude.

"This year, we decided to add St. Jude donation to help the kids that are sick. So, that was out way of trying to incorporate helping the other kids too. We do it for all the kids, we get a lot of old people too. Kids at heart. Big kids and little kids alike," said homeowner Ted Evans.