Downtown Memphis Commission kicked off the holiday season with the big Christmas Tree Lighting

There was hot chocolate and cookies, pictures with Santa, music from Stax Music Academy, and an ornament sale benefitting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You know it's almost Christmas when the big Tree Lighting Ceremonies start around town and Downtown was no different Saturday.

The Downtown Memphis Commission held it's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday. The first 200 kids got free Margie's 901 hot chocolate, Dinstuhl's candies, and Butteriffic cookies. Santa came to take pictures with the kids, and the Stax Music Academy Choir sang holiday music.

Also, there was an ornament sale where all of the profits went to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital!

Then the kids counted down and like magic, the big Christmas tree at South Main and Peabody Place lit up to bring it all together.