East Memphis neighbors celebrate the 4th with a morning parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a fun Fourth of July morning in East Memphis, where neighbors got together for a morning parade to kick off the celebrations.
Lots of people came out including support from the Boy Scouts of the Mid-South.
ABC24 Visual Storyteller Ian Ripple was there to capture the excitement.
Neighbors told ABC this community Independence Day celebration has been going on since 1956.
"I love the way this neighborhood is developing and having so many different cultures, people and ages. It’s wonderful," said Nikki Fowler.
"I became a U S citizen not long ago so we really like to celebrate America after becoming a citizen," said Basamla Lucchesi. "Super glad to celebrate and celebrate with family. We have our wagon all ready and the little ones are excited."
RELATED: Where is Back It Up Terry now