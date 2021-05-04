Easter celebrated across the Mid-South virtually and in-person

Congregations modified their services for a safe worship service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Easter worship services were celebrated across the Mid-South virtually and in person.

Sycamore View Church of Christ in Bartlett held a hybrid service, so people could attend virtually from home or a limited number in person. Executive Minister Jim Hinkle wanted his congregation to have options for gathering this holiday.

"Being in church is about community and relationships and it's hard to do those virtually," Hinkle said.

First Baptist Church Broad was one congregation that held their service completely virtual for, hopefully, one last Easter. Senior Pastor Dr. Keith Norman said he was grateful they could all still spend the Holy day together.

"Thank you for allowing us to come in your home and share the Word of God with you and the Love of God," Dr. Norman said.

In his sermon, he encouraged a sense of community, even at home.

"Now is an opportunity in your own home to have a virtual moment, if you will, of celebration of being in the presence of one another if you’re with friends, if you’re with family," Dr. Norman said.

Log into Facebook Log into Facebook to start sharing and connecting with your friends, family, and people you know.

Kiara Norman of First Baptist Church Broad said their congregation acknowledges the challenges a year of virtual worship can bring.

"After we are coming to almost a year or right after a year of being in quarantine and not being in each other’s fellowship and presences," Norman said. "We are working tirelessly to reengage and reimagine our new normal here in the congregation."

Despite the time "apart," they are grateful to celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and find hope through their faith.