Giving back for Thanksgiving: Elected officials give 200 turkeys to Memphis families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South officials showed love to the Memphis community Tuesday, ahead of Thanksgiving.
10 Black elected officials from north Memphis gave away 200 turkeys to local families.
Leaders said it's their job to serve their home communities, especially during such a difficult year for local families.
"A lot of people have lost jobs, and a lot of people are dealing with struggles they normally would not have dealt with had we not been in this type of situation, from a health standpoint,” said State Rep. Antonio Parkinson. “We just want them to know that we have not forgotten you and we are here for you."
Officials got some help from local pastors and community leaders to give the turkeys away.