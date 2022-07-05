Is the fireworks ordinance being enforced in the City of Memphis?

The City of Memphis prohibits shooting fireworks within city limits without a permit, but that did not stop many from lighting up the sky.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the fourth of July holiday, there have been multiple posts to social media showing the different ways people celebrated the fourth. Many residents held their own firework displays in their neighborhoods.

Some of those videos showed unsafe ways to shoot fireworks, which has many wondering if those displays are legal.

Memphis Police Department said they answered 254 calls regarding fireworks on the fourth. We are still waiting on the actual number of citations issued.

MPD said they enforce all city ordinances and state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

We also spoke with Memphis Fire Department. They said they cover commercial fireworks displays. A company must meet all requirements such as insurance, operating license, and safety plans before receiving a permit. If approved, a company can perform a firework display with an MFD fire inspector and the fire company present.