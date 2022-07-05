x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holidays

Is the fireworks ordinance being enforced in the City of Memphis?

The City of Memphis prohibits shooting fireworks within city limits without a permit, but that did not stop many from lighting up the sky.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After the fourth of July holiday, there have been multiple posts to social media showing the different ways people celebrated the fourth. Many residents held their own firework displays in their neighborhoods. 

Some of those videos showed unsafe ways to shoot fireworks, which has many wondering if those displays are legal.

The City of Memphis prohibits shooting fireworks within city limits without a permit, but that did not stop many from lighting the sky. 

Memphis Police Department said they answered 254 calls regarding fireworks on the fourth. We are still waiting on the actual number of citations issued.

MPD said they enforce all city ordinances and state laws regarding the use of fireworks.

We also spoke with Memphis Fire Department. They said they cover commercial fireworks displays. A company must meet all requirements such as insurance, operating license, and safety plans before receiving a permit. If approved, a company can perform a firework display with an MFD fire inspector and the fire company present.

As for those individual firework displays in neighborhoods, we reached out to City Council members. We have not received a response at this time.

RELATED: Where is "Back It Up Terry" now?

RELATED: In pictures : Liberty Park Memphis July 4th celebration

RELATED: Multiple boats engulfed in overnight fire at Arkansas marina

RELATED: What to remember when handling fireworks

RELATED: 2 police officers shot during Philadelphia Fourth of July festivities

RELATED: Dry conditions could increase fire danger this 4th of July

RELATED: Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

East Memphis neighbors celebrate the 4th with a morning parade