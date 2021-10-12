Facebook page makes finding Memphis-area Christmas lights easy

Lindsey Rinaldi created the Memphis Christmas Lights Facebook page in 2018, making it easier for people to find displays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lindsey Rinaldi remembers the joy of being a kid riding in the car with her parents on the search for Christmas lights. Now, she's making it easier for families to find that same joy.

Rinaldi made the Memphis Christmas Lights Facebook page in 2018. On it, she shares videos of home displays and a general idea of where they are located.

Over the years she's driven around searching for displays and as the page grew to amass thousands of followers, people often now submit their displays to be shared.

“I know I can post those pictures and those videos and even if people don’t have the means to get out and see it, they can at least see it through Facebook," Rinaldi said. "That way they’re still being able to enjoy something that’s part of the Christmas season to make it merry and literally bright.”

Rinaldi said she started the page after posting photos/videos and many of the responses were people asking where the decorations were. She created a similar page in Nashville while she lived there before returning home to Memphis.

“I’ve had so many people comment or just send messages that, 'you’ve really helped us bring a lot of joy to our family' especially during the last couple of years where things have been dark and gloomy," she said. "It really helps.”

Rinaldi, who works as a realtor, also keeps a blog called The Accessory File where she posts a list of all the displays.

Come check us out on Mt. McKenzie Road in Lakeland! Posted by Josh W Lewis on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

To assist with the work she's done, a website was created by Midsouth Lights called Light901.com. On the page, it displays an interactive map of the Memphis area. People can click on a home and get a preview of the displays and where they're at.

People can also submit their homes to the site.

Rinaldi said if people want to stick to one area and not drive too far, she recommends going to Collierville and Bartlett.

“Collierville and Bartlett seem to have the highest concentration of lights, so if you want to go and not have to drive everywhere, go to one of those two areas because that’s where you’re going to see the most," she said. "Just turn down random streets because you never know what you’re going to find. There’s always these hidden gems.”