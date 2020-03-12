FedEx says you should ship now if you want presents to make it by Christmas

"I wouldn't even wait. If you're a procrastinator, I would say procrastinate until today," said Chris Bishop, FedEx Station Operations Manager.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right about now, you're probably trying to hurry and buy all of the gifts you can for your loved ones.

With COVID-19 affecting in-person shopping, more people are ordering gifts online. And for FedEx, that means their busiest time of year is even crazier than usual.

FedEx leaders say that they've seen 22% more packages compared to this time last year.

So the message to ship earlier is even more urgent this year.

"If you can ship it as quick as possible, that's gonna get it there as quick as possible,” said Chris Bishop, FedEx Station Operations Manager. “We have some dates that we're looking at as potentially being the very last day, but I wouldn't even wait. If you're a procrastinator, I would say procrastinate until today. Like get it done today, 'cause the longer you wait, the more stuff's gonna be in that order, and there's only so much we can handle."

If you do however end up needing more time, here are some deadlines to keep in mind.