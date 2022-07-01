What to remember when handling fireworks

Last year nine people died from firework incidents, and several people injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Independence Day holiday weekend has begun, and for many, that means fireworks.

Growing up, fireworks are a rite of passage of sorts for many, but improperly using them can lead to injuries or even death. Last year nine people died from firework incidents, and several people injured.

ABC24 spoke with St. Francis Hospital Physician Advisor Beth Choby about the importance of taking fireworks seriously and making sure a person takes care.

“They need to be correctly labeled, because sometimes especially if you’re buying off brand fireworks, you don’t necessarily know what’s in them. And people can get burned by products that aren’t what they’re represented as,” said Choby.

A popular thing to also do 4th of July is shooting guns in the air. But it's important to remember what goes up, must come down. So it's best to leave the guns at home and stick to the sparks.